Anne-Marie Gets NSFW Playing The Whisper Challenge On The New Capital Breakfast Podcast

Anne-Marie joins Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp: The Podcast. Picture: Capital

Listen to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp: The Podcast

Long time, no see! It's been two weeks since we last heard from Roman Kemp, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay, so get up to date with what they guys got up to on their holiday.

After a brief two weeks off, Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp: The Podcast is back, and Ro, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay are spilling all of the details about what they got up to. And they've also invited some celebrity guests for this week's podcast.

In the past, we've taken Anne-Marie on to our radio show and she's said some pretty risqué stuff that she definitely shouldn't have said. Luckily for her - and, more importantly, us - we now have a podcast, where she can say whatever she likes, including whatever she uttered during a wild whisper challenge, which she played when chatting about her new tune, 'f*ck, i'm lonely'.

We also pranked one huge football fan with a footie-themed Don't Hang Up!, which saw Roman don the disguise of a health inspector, probing one football punter after he was apparently cheering too loudly.