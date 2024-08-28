Global Player Is The Official Way To Listen To Capital

28 August 2024, 12:17

Global Player is the new home of Capital
Global Player is the new home of Capital. Picture: Global
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Global Player is now the official way to listen to Capital on your mobile and tablet.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you were previously listening on the Capital app, you can continue to enjoy Capital and so much more over on Global Player.

Rewind and pause live radio, listen to the best podcasts and playlists, and watch videos from the studio in one entertainment destination. Simply log in using your Capital account details. All for free.

Download Global Player from Google Play (Android)

Download Global Player from the App Store (iPhone and iPad)

For all the different ways to listen to Capital, head over here. If you have any questions, please get in touch with Customer Support here.

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Die With A Smile artwork
    Die With A Smile
    Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
    itunes
  2. 2
    We Pray artwork
    We Pray
    Coldplay, Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna...
    itunes
  3. 3
    A Bar Song (Tipsy) artwork
    A Bar Song (Tipsy)
    Shaboozey
    itunes
  4. 4
    BACKBONE
    Chase & Status, Stormzy
    itunes
  5. 5
    Birds Of A Feather artwork
    Birds Of A Feather
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  6. 6
    Stargazing artwork
    Stargazing
    Myles Smith
    itunes
  7. 7
    Taste artwork
    Taste
    Sabrina Carpenter
    itunes
  8. 8
    Too Sweet artwork
    Too Sweet
    Hozier
    itunes
  9. 9
    Beautiful Things artwork
    Beautiful Things
    Benson Boone
    itunes
  10. 10
    Espresso artwork
    Espresso
    Sabrina Carpenter
    itunes
  11. 11
    Austin
    Dasha
    itunes
  12. 12
    Lose Control artwork
    Lose Control
    Teddy Swims
    itunes
  13. 13
    I Had Some Help artwork
    I Had Some Help
    Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
    itunes
  14. 14
    Stick Season artwork
    Stick Season
    Noah Kahan
    itunes
  15. 15
    feelslikeimfallinginlove
    Coldplay
    itunes
  16. 16
    Free artwork
    Free
    Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding
    itunes
  17. 17
    Good Luck Babe artwork
    Good Luck Babe
    Chappell Roan
    itunes
  18. 18
    Please Please Please artwork
    Please Please Please
    Sabrina Carpenter
    itunes
  19. 19
    Kisses artwork
    Kisses
    BL3SS & CamrinWatsin feat. bbyclose
    itunes
  20. 20
    Cruel Summer artwork
    Cruel Summer
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  21. 21
    The Door artwork
    The Door
    Teddy Swims
    itunes
  22. 22
    Bye Bye Bye
    *NSync
    itunes
  23. 23
    I Can Do It With a Broken Heart artwork
    I Can Do It With a Broken Heart
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  24. 24
    Big Dawgs
    Kalmi, Hanumankind
    itunes
  25. 25
    Somedays artwork
    Somedays
    Sonny Fodera, Jazzy & D.O.D
    itunes
  26. 26
    Guess artwork
    Guess
    Charli xcx & Billie Eilish
    itunes
  27. 27
    Houdini artwork
    Houdini
    Eminem
    itunes
  28. 28
    Angel Of My Dreams artwork
    Angel Of My Dreams
    Jade
    itunes
  29. 29
    Unwritten artwork
    Unwritten
    Natasha Bedingfield
    itunes
  30. 30
    Bring Me Joy
    Rudimental & Karen Harding
    itunes
  31. 31
    Nobody's Soldier artwork
    Nobody's Soldier
    Hozier
    itunes
  32. 32
    Rush Of Blood
    Rag'n'Bone Man
    itunes
  33. 33
    Ain't Giving Up artwork
    Ain't Giving Up
    Clementine Douglas, Duke Dumont
    itunes
  34. 34
    Guy For That artwork
    Guy For That
    Post Malone feat. Luke Combs
    itunes
  35. 35
    Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  36. 36
    Anti-Hero artwork
    Anti-Hero
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  37. 37
    Who artwork
    Who
    Jimin
    itunes
  38. 38
    Cry Baby artwork
    Cry Baby
    David Guetta, Clean Bandit, Anne-Marie
    itunes
  39. 39
    Slow It Down artwork
    Slow It Down
    Benson Boone
    itunes
  40. 40
    Edge Of Saturday Night artwork
    Edge Of Saturday Night
    The Blessed Madonna & Kylie Minogue
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
