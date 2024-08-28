Global Player Is The Official Way To Listen To Capital

Global Player is the new home of Capital. Picture: Global

By Capital FM

Global Player is now the official way to listen to Capital on your mobile and tablet.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

If you were previously listening on the Capital app, you can continue to enjoy Capital and so much more over on Global Player.

Rewind and pause live radio, listen to the best podcasts and playlists, and watch videos from the studio in one entertainment destination. Simply log in using your Capital account details. All for free.

Download Global Player from Google Play (Android)

Download Global Player from the App Store (iPhone and iPad)

For all the different ways to listen to Capital, head over here. If you have any questions, please get in touch with Customer Support here.