Capital Launches Brand New Radio Station, Capital Anthems

12 September 2024, 08:05 | Updated: 12 September 2024, 08:30

Capital Anthems, playing the biggest hits of a generation that Capital made famous.
Capital Anthems, playing the biggest hits of a generation that Capital made famous.
Capital FM

By Capital FM

We are today launching Capital Anthems, playing the songs Capital made famous.

The station will play huge anthems made famous by Capital, from the likes of Coldplay, Calvin Harris, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and One Direction.

Every weekday from 12pm, you can join Miranda Burns as she takes you through your afternoon with the biggest hits from a generation.

You'll be able to listen to Capital Anthems for free on your radio, where it will be available nationally on DAB Digital Radio on D2.

It will also be on Global Player, the official Capital app - where you can now get it added to the new Station Wheel if you're on the latest version of the app! You can save up to 8 Favourites and customise the homepage with the stations you love the most.

You can also listen to Capital Anthems on your smart speaker, web and on smart TVs.

Read more: All The Ways You Can Listen to Capital Anthems

Introducing Capital Anthems

Today marks the biggest shake up to the radio industry since Global, the Media and Entertainment Group, launched in 2007!

A record 12 brand new radio stations are going live across the UK today - including Capital Anthems. Joining the Global family today are:

  • Capital Anthems
  • Classic FM Calm
  • Classic FM Movies
  • Heart 10s
  • Heart Love
  • Heart Musicals
  • Radio X Chilled
  • Radio X 90s
  • Radio X 00s
  • Smooth 70s
  • Smooth 80s
  • Smooth Soul

All stations will be available on your radio, on Global Player, the official app for all of Global’s radio stations, podcasts and playlists, as well as your smart speaker, web and on smart TVs.

On your radio, Smooth 80s and Capital Anthems will be available nationally on DAB Digital Radio on D2.

Classic FM Movies will be available in London on DAB Digital Radio on London 1 and all other stations available on DAB Digital Radio on London 3.

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Die With A Smile artwork
    Die With A Smile
    Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
    itunes
  2. 2
    We Pray artwork
    We Pray
    Coldplay, Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna...
    itunes
  3. 3
    The Emptiness Machine artwork
    The Emptiness Machine
    Linkin Park
    itunes
  4. 4
    A Bar Song (Tipsy) artwork
    A Bar Song (Tipsy)
    Shaboozey
    itunes
  5. 5
    Taste artwork
    Taste
    Sabrina Carpenter
    itunes
  6. 6
    Birds Of A Feather artwork
    Birds Of A Feather
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  7. 7
    Too Sweet
    Hozier
    itunes
  8. 8
    Stargazing artwork
    Stargazing
    Myles Smith
    itunes
  9. 9
    Beautiful Things artwork
    Beautiful Things
    Benson Boone
    itunes
  10. 10
    Lose Control artwork
    Lose Control
    Teddy Swims
    itunes
  11. 11
    I Had Some Help artwork
    I Had Some Help
    Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
    itunes
  12. 12
    Austin
    Dasha
    itunes
  13. 13
    Stick Season artwork
    Stick Season
    Noah Kahan
    itunes
  14. 14
    Somedays artwork
    Somedays
    Sonny Fodera, Jazzy & D.O.D
    itunes
  15. 15
    feelslikeimfallinginlove
    Coldplay
    itunes
  16. 16
    BACKBONE
    Chase & Status, Stormzy
    itunes
  17. 17
    Espresso artwork
    Espresso
    Sabrina Carpenter
    itunes
  18. 18
    Please Please Please artwork
    Please Please Please
    Sabrina Carpenter
    itunes
  19. 19
    Kisses artwork
    Kisses
    BL3SS & CamrinWatsin feat. bbyclose
    itunes
  20. 20
    Good Luck Babe artwork
    Good Luck Babe
    Chappell Roan
    itunes
  21. 21
    Supersonic
    Oasis
    itunes
  22. 22
    The Door artwork
    The Door
    Teddy Swims
    itunes
  23. 23
    Half The World Away artwork
    Half The World Away
    Oasis
    itunes
  24. 24
    I Could Use A Friend artwork
    I Could Use A Friend
    Billy Lockett
    itunes
  25. 25
    Bye Bye Bye
    *NSync
    itunes
  26. 26
    Carry You Home artwork
    Carry You Home
    Alex Warren (feat. Ella Henderson)
    itunes
  27. 27
    Move artwork
    Move
    Adam Port, Stryv, Keinemusik feat. Orso,...
    itunes
  28. 28
    HOT TO GO! artwork
    HOT TO GO!
    Chappell Roan
    itunes
  29. 29
    Wonderwall - Remastered
    Oasis
    itunes
  30. 30
    Bed Chem artwork
    Bed Chem
    Sabrina Carpenter
    itunes
  31. 31
    Don't Look Back In Anger
    Oasis
    itunes
  32. 32
    Free artwork
    Free
    Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding
    itunes
  33. 33
    Neva Play artwork
    Neva Play
    Megan Thee Stallion (feat. RM of BTS)
    itunes
  34. 34
    Unwritten artwork
    Unwritten
    Natasha Bedingfield
    itunes
  35. 35
    I Can Do It With a Broken Heart artwork
    I Can Do It With a Broken Heart
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  36. 36
    Houdini artwork
    Houdini
    Eminem
    itunes
  37. 37
    Old Days artwork
    Old Days
    Leanne Louise, General Levy, Illatek
    itunes
  38. 38
    Little By Little
    Oasis
    itunes
  39. 39
    Cruel Summer artwork
    Cruel Summer
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  40. 40
    Bring Me Joy
    Rudimental & Karen Harding
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
