Capital Launches Brand New Radio Station, Capital Anthems
12 September 2024, 08:05 | Updated: 12 September 2024, 08:30
We are today launching Capital Anthems, playing the songs Capital made famous.
The station will play huge anthems made famous by Capital, from the likes of Coldplay, Calvin Harris, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and One Direction.
Every weekday from 12pm, you can join Miranda Burns as she takes you through your afternoon with the biggest hits from a generation.
You'll be able to listen to Capital Anthems for free on your radio, where it will be available nationally on DAB Digital Radio on D2.
It will also be on Global Player, the official Capital app - where you can now get it added to the new Station Wheel if you're on the latest version of the app! You can save up to 8 Favourites and customise the homepage with the stations you love the most.
You can also listen to Capital Anthems on your smart speaker, web and on smart TVs.
Introducing Capital Anthems
Today marks the biggest shake up to the radio industry since Global, the Media and Entertainment Group, launched in 2007!
A record 12 brand new radio stations are going live across the UK today - including Capital Anthems. Joining the Global family today are:
- Capital Anthems
- Classic FM Calm
- Classic FM Movies
- Heart 10s
- Heart Love
- Heart Musicals
- Radio X Chilled
- Radio X 90s
- Radio X 00s
- Smooth 70s
- Smooth 80s
- Smooth Soul
All stations will be available on your radio, on Global Player, the official app for all of Global's radio stations, podcasts and playlists, as well as your smart speaker, web and on smart TVs.
On your radio, Smooth 80s and Capital Anthems will be available nationally on DAB Digital Radio on D2.
Classic FM Movies will be available in London on DAB Digital Radio on London 1 and all other stations available on DAB Digital Radio on London 3.