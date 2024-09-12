Exclusive

Capital Launches Brand New Radio Station, Capital Anthems

Capital Anthems, playing the biggest hits of a generation that Capital made famous. Picture: Global

By Capital FM

We are today launching Capital Anthems, playing the songs Capital made famous.

The station will play huge anthems made famous by Capital, from the likes of Coldplay, Calvin Harris, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and One Direction.

Every weekday from 12pm, you can join Miranda Burns as she takes you through your afternoon with the biggest hits from a generation.

You'll be able to listen to Capital Anthems for free on your radio, where it will be available nationally on DAB Digital Radio on D2.

It will also be on Global Player, the official Capital app - where you can now get it added to the new Station Wheel if you're on the latest version of the app! You can save up to 8 Favourites and customise the homepage with the stations you love the most.

You can also listen to Capital Anthems on your smart speaker, web and on smart TVs.

Read more: All The Ways You Can Listen to Capital Anthems

Introducing Capital Anthems

Today marks the biggest shake up to the radio industry since Global, the Media and Entertainment Group, launched in 2007!

A record 12 brand new radio stations are going live across the UK today - including Capital Anthems. Joining the Global family today are:

Capital Anthems

Classic FM Calm

Classic FM Movies

Heart 10s

Heart Love

Heart Musicals

Radio X Chilled

Radio X 90s

Radio X 00s

Smooth 70s

Smooth 80s

Smooth Soul

All stations will be available on your radio, on Global Player, the official app for all of Global’s radio stations, podcasts and playlists, as well as your smart speaker, web and on smart TVs.

On your radio, Smooth 80s and Capital Anthems will be available nationally on DAB Digital Radio on D2.

Classic FM Movies will be available in London on DAB Digital Radio on London 1 and all other stations available on DAB Digital Radio on London 3.