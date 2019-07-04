WATCH: Dangerous driver smashes car through pizza shop front in Sunderland

4 July 2019, 10:37

Car Smashes Through Takeaway

A dangerous driver who crashed his car through a takeaway window before making off from the scene has been jailed.

 

Anthony Richmond, 33, smashed his Renault Clio through the front window of Barnes Grill and Pizzeria, in Sunderland, on the evening of May 5 this year.

The manic motorist, who had driven off following a separate collision with another car shortly before, then fled the scene and walked to a nearby address before jumping in a taxi.

Richmond, of no fixed abode, was charged with a string of driving offences including dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident and driving without insurance.

On Monday (July 1), he was jailed for 16 months and disqualified from driving for three years by a judge at Newcastle Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to all offences.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Exclusive
Ellie Goulding surprised her fan, Lil Nas X

WATCH: Lil Nas X Gets Surprised By His Idol, Ellie Goulding

Amber slammed by Love Island viewers for comments about Joanna

Amber Slammed For Branding Joanna A Dead Ting By Love Island Viewers

TV & Film

Amy Hart has had her heart broken by Curtis Pritchard

Amy Hart Sparks Concern Among Love Island Viewers After Breaking Down Over Curtis Pritchard Heartache

TV & Film

Dani Dyer joins Rob Howard to present Capital weekend breakfast this summer

Dani Dyer Joins Rob Howard To Present Capital's Weekend Breakfast This Summer!

Shows & Presenters

Halle Bailey has been cast as Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid remake

Who Is Halle Bailey; The Actress Starring As Ariel In Disney's The Little Mermaid Remake?

TV & Film