WATCH: Dangerous driver smashes car through pizza shop front in Sunderland

A dangerous driver who crashed his car through a takeaway window before making off from the scene has been jailed.

Anthony Richmond, 33, smashed his Renault Clio through the front window of Barnes Grill and Pizzeria, in Sunderland, on the evening of May 5 this year.

The manic motorist, who had driven off following a separate collision with another car shortly before, then fled the scene and walked to a nearby address before jumping in a taxi.

Richmond, of no fixed abode, was charged with a string of driving offences including dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident and driving without insurance.

On Monday (July 1), he was jailed for 16 months and disqualified from driving for three years by a judge at Newcastle Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to all offences.