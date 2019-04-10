Tyne & Wear Firefighters Suffer Yet More Abuse

Around 30 "aggressive" teenagers confronted firefighters in Newcastle.

In a statement on the service's Facebook page, they reveal the Swalwell crew was called over to Lemington in Newcastle on Monday night.

But when they got there, the gang hurled abuse at firefighers, and one member even tried to steal a hose reel.

Geoff Hagon, TWFRS Station Manager commented:

“It’s very disappointing that our firefighters came under attack from young people again last night. Fortunately no one was hurt, but it is totally unacceptable that our crews should face this type of threatening behaviour and verbal abuse.