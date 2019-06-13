2019/2020 Premier League Fixtures Released - Full List of Newcastle United Games
13 June 2019, 10:26
Here's the full list of Newcastle United's Premier League fixtures for the 2019/2020 season.
August
- 11/08/19 - Arsenal (h)
- 17/08/19 - Norwich City (a)
- 24/08/19 - Tottenham Hotspur (a)
- 31/08/19 - Watford (h)
September
- 14/09/19 - Liverpool (a)
- 21/09/19 - Brighton (h)
- 28/09/19 - Leicester City (a)
October
- 05/10/19 - Manchester United (h)
- 19/10/19 - Chelsea (a)
- 26/10/19 - Wolverhampton (h)
November
- 02/11/19 - West Ham United (a)
- 09/11/19 - Bournemouth (h)
- 23/11/19 - Aston Villa (a)
- 30/11/19 - Manchester City (h)
December
- 03/12/19 - Sheffield United (a)
- 07/12/19 - Southampton (h)
- 14/12/19 - Burnley (a)
- 21/12/19 - Crystal Palace (h)
- 26/12/19 - Manchester United (a)
- 28/12/19 - Everton (h)
January
- 01/01/20 - Leicester City (h)
- 11/01/20 - Wolverhampton (a)
- 18/01/20 - Chelsea (h)
- 21/01/20 - Everton (a)
February
- 01/02/20 - Norwich City (h)
- 08/02/20 - Arsenal (a)
- 22/02/20 - Crystal Palace (a)
- 29/02/20 - Burnley (h)
March
- 07/03/20 - Southampton (a)
- 14/03/20 - Sheffield United (h)
- 21/03/20 - Aston Villa (h)
April
- 04/04/20 - Bournemouth (a)
- 11/04/20 - West Ham United (h)
- 18/04/20 - Manchester City (a)
- 25/04/20 - Watford (a)
May
- 02/05/20 - Tottenham Hotspur (h)
- 09/05/20 - Brighton (a)
- 17/05/20 - Liverpool (h)