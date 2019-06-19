New NUFC Home Shirt Splits Opinion

19 June 2019, 11:26 | Updated: 19 June 2019, 11:57

NUFC home kit, 2019/20

Newcastle United have unveiled their home shirt for the upcoming 2019/20 season.

The club say the Puma kit is inspired by the Fairs Cup winning side of 1969 - the last Magpies team to lift a major European Trophy.

NUFC say "Just like the black and white jersey proudly worn by the stars of 1969, the new home shirt will feature a familiar black round-neck collar with white trim, while a tonal crest will adorn the Magpies’ classic black and white stripes,"

"The kit will again feature black shorts, while traditional black and white turnover socks - as worn by Joe Harvey’s triumphant side - also make a return."

As expected, Fun88, return as the main sponsor.

 But as any football club will tell you, you can't please everyone - and Twitter users haven't held back!

 

 

 

 

Some fans were just upset about the way the kit was unveiled... 

 

 

Others were more optimistic...

 

 

And some may even be parting with the £65 it costs to get one:

 

 

The new kit becomes available in shops from July 1st... how many you'll see being worn around Toon is another matter.

