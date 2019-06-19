New NUFC Home Shirt Splits Opinion
19 June 2019, 11:26 | Updated: 19 June 2019, 11:57
Newcastle United have unveiled their home shirt for the upcoming 2019/20 season.
The club say the Puma kit is inspired by the Fairs Cup winning side of 1969 - the last Magpies team to lift a major European Trophy.
NUFC say "Just like the black and white jersey proudly worn by the stars of 1969, the new home shirt will feature a familiar black round-neck collar with white trim, while a tonal crest will adorn the Magpies’ classic black and white stripes,"
"The kit will again feature black shorts, while traditional black and white turnover socks - as worn by Joe Harvey’s triumphant side - also make a return."
As expected, Fun88, return as the main sponsor.
⚫️⚪️ Our new 2019/20 home kit.— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 19, 2019
Inspired by the heroes of 1969.
Pre-order from 9am BST: https://t.co/bQEh10si41 #NUFC pic.twitter.com/OTnyRS5Iaz
But as any football club will tell you, you can't please everyone - and Twitter users haven't held back!
Only Newcastle would release a kit that highlights the fact they haven’t won a trophy for 50 years #NUFC— Jack Heslop (@jackheslop96) June 19, 2019
How the hell do you lot have the audacity to use the ‘69 winners as your inspiration for this kit when (a) it is missing a few stripes, did Puma even google the ‘69 kit? And (b) we currently have absolutely no ambition to win anything, so how inspiring is this kit meant to be?!— Mohsin Khan (@mkhan185) June 19, 2019
June 19, 2019
You seem to have forgotten that we play in stripes????— Sam Walsh (@sam_w_182) June 19, 2019
Some fans were just upset about the way the kit was unveiled...
Mind they’ve missed a trick not having Schar model the new kit— Dobby Solano (@DobbySolanoNUFC) June 19, 2019
Others were more optimistic...
Unsure on the new @NUFC kit. But no doubt seeing Almiron smash a screamer against Arsenal first game of the season I'll be straight out to buy it.— Nicholas Luc (@NicholasLuc) June 19, 2019
And some may even be parting with the £65 it costs to get one:
I love the new kit and it’s historical tie in #NUFC— Alex Porter (@VJ_Alex_Porter) June 19, 2019
Must admit I like that new home strip.— NUFC Belfast (@BelfastNUFC) June 19, 2019
The new kit becomes available in shops from July 1st... how many you'll see being worn around Toon is another matter.