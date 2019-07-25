Man from Seaham killed in French Alps plane crash

The family of a man from Seaham have confirmed he was one of two British people killed in a plane crash over France.

Andrew Buck, 37, and an 18-year-old who has not been named were on "the trip of a lifetime", according to the firm which owned the aircraft.

The plane was part of a group which had travelled from an airfield in Northumberland on Sunday and were heading for Malta.

Mr Buck's sister, Lisa Crowe, confirmed her brother had died, as she launched a crowd-funding appeal to help her parents with the financial burden of his death.

She wrote:

"My parents and I received the incomprehensible news that my little brother Andrew (37), was tragically killed in an accident while flying over the French Alps around lunchtime today.



"At this time we are unsure as to whether or not Andrew had any type of insurance in place etc and so in a bid to lessen the financial burden on my parents at this horrendous time I have set up this go-fund-me page in the hope that we can raise enough funds to:



"A. Get my little brother, Andrew home so my parents can go forward with funeral arrangements etc.



"B. Take the financial burden off of my Mam and Dad so that they don't need to worry about the household bill's etc, during this time.



"As many of you who know my family are already aware, I live in Canada and so it's hard for me to do anything that may help from this distance and I know my parents would never reach out and ask for help like this themselves, so if through this page I can help alleviate some of the stress in some small way, well then at least that's something.



"My husband Steve and I are beyond grateful for everyone's kind words and support at this time and I know my parents feel the same.



"Please help with whatever small amount you can and feel free to share as far and wide as possible.



Lisa Crowe (Andrew's big sister)."

https://www.gofundme.com/f/buck-family-fundraser-in-memory-of-andrew-buck?member=2614268&fbclid=IwAR3WvTs3JC8NZ5AXQA72QbeVfa_TyUS_9ULMqwZzBuMPFLGWx9nr9apcGsY