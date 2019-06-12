People Told To Shut Doors and Windows After Hebburn Fire

12 June 2019, 19:01 | Updated: 12 June 2019, 19:02

Firefighter generic

People living in Hebburn are being told to stay indoors and keep doors and windows shut because of a fire.

It broke out inside a building on Cavalier View and emergency services are currently at the scene.

It is believed that the building may contain asbestos which is being blown about by the wind.

Members of the public in the surrounding areas are asked to keep all windows and doors shut and stay indoors until further notice.

Nobody is believed to have been injured in the fire.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Elma Pazar is an eyelash technician from Essex

Who Is Elma Pazar? Meet The New Love Island Girl With A Connection To TOWIE

TV & Film

Maura Higgins is the latest Love Island arrival

Who Is Maura Higgins? New Love Island Bombshell Who’s Worked With Liam Payne

TV & Film

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson are dating

Love Island's Zara McDermott & MIC's Sam Thompson Are Officially Dating

TV & Film

Lewis Capaldi reveals his most embarrassing moment.

Lewis Capaldi Reveals His Bank Card Was Declined While Buying Shots For Sam Smith And Niall Horan
Little Mix have dropped hot spots all over the country

Little Mix ‘Bounce Back’ Hotspots: All The UK Locations To Unlock Info About The Girls’ New Single

Little Mix