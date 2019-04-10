Homeless Gig For Manchester

10 April 2019, 10:30

liam fray courteeners

The Courteeners will headline the concert at Victoria Warehouse in aid of The Mayor's Homelessness Fund.

The "Raise the Roof" event will also see sets from Blossoms, Bugzy Malone and DJ Sunta Templeton and promises a host of surprise guests from sport, TV and comedy.

To get tickets, fans are being asked to make a £10 donation to the Greater Manchester Mayor's Charity, to raise money for the A Bed Every Night scheme and support people who would be otherwise sleeping rough.

Their details will then go into a public ballot and 1,600 winners will each receive a pair of tickets to attend the event at the O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester, on 24th May.

The Courteeners lead singer Liam Fray said: "Rough sleeping on the streets of Greater Manchester is a crisis all of us need to confront and by joining forces we can really make a difference."

Homelessness in Manchester, and other towns in the region has increased in recent years.

Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, has given the problem a high priority and Manchester City's captain Vincent Kompany has helped raise around £240,000 from his testimonial year events to be donated to fight homelessness.

Mr Burnham said: "Greater Manchester is the only city-region trying to give everyone somewhere to go every night.

"Just as Vincent Kompany has brought the football world behind our campaign, it is brilliant to see our music industry and supporting business industries stepping forward with 'Raise The Roof'.

"I am immensely grateful to all the performers taking part and proud of the stand our city is taking on the homelessness crisis.

"If we all work together, we can end the need for rough-sleeping here and send out a message of hope in these dark times."

Fans who want a ticket should text 'RAISE' to 84988, before midday on Friday May 3, to be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets for the concert.

