Two Teens Held After Gun And Drug Raid

Two 15-year-olds are being questioned after gun and drug raids in Walton.

From 7.30am on Sunday 3rd February, a number of searches were carried out at addresses in Anfield, and Walton including a number of properties in Vanburgh Road, resulting in the seizure of a firearm, a quantity of class A and class B drugs and £1,500 in cash along with a suspected stolen quad bike.

A 30-year-old man from Walton, a 38-year-old woman from Anfield, a 15-year old female from Anfield and a 15-year old female from Toxteth were all arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

The man, woman and two females have been taken to a police station for questioning by detectives.

Anyone with information on suspected gun crime can contact @MerPolCC, call 101 or @Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.