Two Teens Held After Gun And Drug Raid
4 February 2019, 07:21 | Updated: 4 February 2019, 07:24
Two 15-year-olds are being questioned after gun and drug raids in Walton.
From 7.30am on Sunday 3rd February, a number of searches were carried out at addresses in Anfield, and Walton including a number of properties in Vanburgh Road, resulting in the seizure of a firearm, a quantity of class A and class B drugs and £1,500 in cash along with a suspected stolen quad bike.
A 30-year-old man from Walton, a 38-year-old woman from Anfield, a 15-year old female from Anfield and a 15-year old female from Toxteth were all arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.
The man, woman and two females have been taken to a police station for questioning by detectives.
