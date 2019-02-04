Two Teens Held After Gun And Drug Raid

4 February 2019, 07:21 | Updated: 4 February 2019, 07:24

police

Two 15-year-olds are being questioned after gun and drug raids in Walton.

From 7.30am on Sunday 3rd February, a number of searches were carried out at addresses in Anfield, and Walton including a number of properties in Vanburgh Road, resulting in the seizure of a firearm, a quantity of class A and class B drugs and £1,500 in cash along with a suspected stolen quad bike.

A 30-year-old man from Walton, a 38-year-old woman from Anfield, a 15-year old female from Anfield and a 15-year old female from Toxteth were all arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

The man, woman and two females have been taken to a police station for questioning by detectives.

Anyone with information on suspected gun crime can contact @MerPolCC, call 101 or @Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Watch Maroon 5's full halftime Super Bowl performance

How To Watch The Full Maroon 5 Super Bowl 2019 Halftime Show

Maroon 5

Dua Lipa calls out toxic behaviour and asks fans to “take some time to say/do something nice”

Dua Lipa Calls Out “Toxic A** Behaviour” On Social Media In A Series Of Tweets
Charlie Brake commented on Megan Barton-Hanson's new post.

Love Island’s Charlie Brake Has Been Sliding Into Newly Single Megan Barton-Hanson’s Comments

TV & Film

Kaz Crossley shared her emotions following her split from Josh Denzel

Kaz Crossley Shares Her Emotions After Break-Up, And Doesn't Rule Out Getting Back With Josh Denzel

TV & Film

Demi Lovato has deactivated her Twitter account following backlash over a meme

Demi Lovato Deactivates Twitter After She Receives Backlash For "Laughing At" 21 Savage's Arrest

Demi Lovato