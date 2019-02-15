Three Rescued From Clubland Blaze

15 February 2019, 06:24 | Updated: 15 February 2019, 06:26

fire engines generic

Three people have been rescued from a fire at a flat in the heart of Liverpool's clubbing district.

Fire crews were alerted at 1.58am on Friday 15th February and on scene at 2.05am. 

On arrival crews discovered a fire on the third floor of the property. Six firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property.

Two people have been rescued from the second floor balcony by ladder and a third person has been rescued by crews inside the property.

All three people have been assessed at the scene by paramedics from North West Ambulance Service and taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

