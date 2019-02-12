Royals Set For Merseyside Tour

Prince Charles and Camilla are in Liverpool to meet the Irish President and Nelson Mandela's family.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will meet Ireland's President Michael D Higgins during a day celebrating the culture, history and people of Liverpool.

The event at the Victoria Gallery and Museum aims to formally cement the prince and president's roles as joint patrons of Liverpool University's Institute of Irish Studies.

University of Liverpool Vice Chancellor, Professor Dame Janet Beer, said: "The Institute of Irish Studies plays a huge role in shaping the relationship between our islands, through its research, events, student programmes and expertise.

"This visit provides an excellent opportunity for us to showcase this important work."

The Irish president is mid-way through a three-day visit to the UK and at Birmingham Town Hall on Monday he said "the deep friendships which have grown between Britain and Ireland" will be more important than ever in the wake of Brexit.

During Charles' visit to Merseyside he will meet Nelson Mandela's daughter Makaziwe Mandela who has donated a set of her father's drawings for permanent display at the city's St George's Hall.

Ms Mandela is also on a short trip to the UK and began her visit on Monday, the 29th anniversary of her father, who led the movement to end South African apartheid, being released from prison after 27 years.

Charles will also visit Liverpool's Royal Albert Dock to celebrate its new royal status ahead of the 175th anniversary, in 2021, of its opening by Prince Albert.