Police Urge Public To Help Catch Killer

A week on from the murder of 34-year-old James Taylor, detectives are continuing their appeal for information.

James died on the evening of Thursday, 7 February in Holy Cross Close, Liverpool city centre.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Warlow: “A week on and while the local community will have seen a lot of police activity in the area as well as a number of arrests, we still need information from them.

“The local community are our eyes and ears, and we believe that on the evening of the shooting, there were people in the area of Holy Cross Close and Addison Street, who are yet to speak with us. We’d appeal to anyone who may have any information, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, to get in contact.

“We’re also appealing to drivers and taxi drivers who may have been in this area at around 8pm to get in contact. This incident took place near to the very busy Leeds Street and I’m asking for any drivers / taxi drivers who may have dash-cam footage to give us a call.

“We also recovered a black Ford Fiesta in nearby Summer Seat, shortly after the shooting, which we believe to be linked - again I’d ask anyone who heard or saw anything or anybody in this area, after 8pm, to make contact.”

He added: “You can contact us directly via @MerPolCC or 101 and you can contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers totally anonymously via 0800 555 111 or @CrimestoppersUK – any information given to them, is completely anonymous you won’t be asked for your details. You could be helping us to trace the person(s) responsible for this terrible crime, enabling us to take them off our streets and bring them to justice.”

- The mobile police station will remain in the area from 6pm to 9pm and members of the public are invited to speak to the officers staffing the station during this time.