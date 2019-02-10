Police arrest man over fatal shooting

10 February 2019, 10:59 | Updated: 10 February 2019, 11:07

Liverpool shooting

Merseyside Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a dad in Liverpool.

34-year-old James Taylor was shot dead as he went to pick his daughter up from her dance class on Holy Cross Close on Thursday evening.

Police believe he was killed in a "targeted attack".

Officers have now arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of his murder. He has since been released pending further investigations.

On Friday, police raided four properties across Liverpool as part of their investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Warlow said: “Although we are still in the early stages of this investigation, we are already making good progress and following a number of enquiries.

“We want to thank the public who have come forward and shared information with us, but we continue to ask anyone who hasn’t already spoken to us but has information that could help, to please reach out – this can be done in a number of ways including contacting our social media desk @MerPolCC, calling 101 or even reporting anonymously via @CrimestoppersUK.

“You could have the details we need to piece this investigation together and bring those responsible to justice.”

