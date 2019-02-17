Police appeal after 'targeted' shooting

Merseyside Police are appealing for information after two men were shot in Liverpool on Saturday night.

Emergency services were called at around 7.15pm to reports two men had been shot on Wapshare Road in the Norris Gree area of the city by two male offenders wearing dark clothing and masks.



A 30-year-old man sustained a chest injury and a 31-year-old man sustained a head injury. They have been taken to hospital where they are both currently described as being in a serious condition.

Officers investigating the attack have said "the full circumstances of the incident are unclear and the motive is unknown but it is believed to have been a targeted attack."

A cordon has been established to allow for forensic examination of the scene and house to house enquiries are being carried out.

Detective Inspector Sabi Kaur said: "This shocking incident in a residential area has left two men with serious injuries and we will do everything in our power to locate those responsible for this brazen attack. We are keeping an open mind as to why this has happened and the investigation is in its very early stages however we are determined to establish who is responsible and to bring them to justice.

“Patrols in the area will be stepped up to reassure and support the community and I would welcome anyone with concerns to please get in contact with us.

“There is absolutely no place for gun crime on our streets and incidents such as this one are simply unacceptable and will not be tolerated by Merseyside Police. I would urge the local community to come together to help us take a stand against the use of firearms and violence on our streets and report anything they saw or heard to us so we can take action.



