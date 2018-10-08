Arrest Over Belle Vale Murder

Detectives have formally identified the victim of the murder in Belle Vale yesterday as 27-year-old Carl Russell from Belle Vale.

Overnight officers have executed warrants at addresses in Belle Vale and a 29-year-old man from Belle Vale has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

Emergency services were called to Cornwood Close shortly before 11.30am to reports the victim had been shot in the street close to a parked car.

Police, including armed officers, attended and North West Ambulance Service treated the victim at the scene for critical injuries. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Baker said: "The investigation into this shocking incident is in its very early stages, and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have information which could help us establish the full circumstances and find those responsible.

"We believe the victim was shot as he and his girlfriend were getting out of a car and that it was a targeted incident. We will be looking in to his movements before the incident took place and trying to establish a motive for the attack. We will not be resting on our laurels, and as the activity overnight shows we are doing everything we can to find those responsible.

"The offender is believed to have been riding a pedal bike and made off from the scene on the bike in the direction of Madeira Drive. He is described as white, in his late 20s, of medium build, dressed all in black and wearing a high-vis orange jacket which was dark blue at the bottom and had a reflective band.

"We remain on Cornwood Close carrying out door-to-door and forensic enquiries, and will explore CCTV opportunities in the area.

"You may have seen or heard suspicious behaviour in Cornwood Close or nearby in Belle Vale and any information, no matter how small you think it may be, could prove crucial as we seek to establish what happened and bring those responsible to justice. I would particularly appeal to anyone driving in the area who has a dashcam to review this and see if the male described is recorded on it.

"We share the community’s shock and concern that this could happen in a residential street in broad daylight late on a Sunday morning. I want to reassure the public that gun crime will not be tolerated on the streets of Merseyside at any time of day, and that we will thoroughly investigate any information given to us so we can put anyone who carries guns on our streets behind bars.

"I appeal again to anyone who may have seen the incident itself, or someone making off on foot or on a pedal bike, to please get in touch."

An extensive and thorough investigation is being carried out by the force’s Major Crime Unit and anyone with information on the incident is asked to direct message the Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC. You can also call 101 quoting incident reference 420 of 7/10/18 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information