Dashcam footage saught in Parbold murder
5 May 2019, 10:16 | Updated: 5 May 2019, 10:20
Lancashire Police are asking any drivers in the Parbold Hill on Wednesday area who have a dashcam to come forward.
Police were called around 5.25pm on Wednesday, May 1, after a body was found in a wooded area off Parbold Hill.
While formal identification has yet to be carried out, the body is believed to be that of Alex Davies, 18, from Skelmersdale.
On Friday, detectives arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of murder.
On Saturday night, officers were granted an extended 36-hour period to question the teenager.
Detectives are continuing their investigation and are keen to speak to anyone with dashboard mounted camera footage from the Parbold Hill area.
Officers want footage from motorists of any cyclists, particularly those riding mountain bikes, between 1pm and 5.30pm on Monday, April 29.
Mr Davies was reported missing from home on April 30 but the last confirmed sighting is at about 2pm on Monday, April 29, on Station Road in Parbold, near to the railway bridge.
A post mortem examination has been carried out and the cause of death has been established but for operational reasons we cannot disclose this at this time.