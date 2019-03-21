Arrest Following Crosby Attack

21 March 2019, 18:26 | Updated: 21 March 2019, 18:29

merseyside police

It happened last Thursday.

At around 3.45pm on Thursday 14th March a call was received reporting a man attempting to assault a woman in the sand dunes near to Crosby Leisure Centre and Endsleigh Road. The man was reported to have grabbed the victim and made threats of a sexual nature. She received a minor injury to the throat but was able to run off and call police.

Following enquiries, a 31-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape. He was also arrested on suspicion of rape which relates to an incident in Birmingham. He has been taken to a local police station for questioning.

