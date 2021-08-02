Everything Jade Thirwall Has Said To Guide You On Your Path To Self-Love

By Savannah Roberts

What better way to master self-love than through Little Mix's Jade Thirwall? Here's everything the star has said to guide you through...

We have been blessed to witness nearly 10 years of Little Mix and in that time Jade Thirwall has been an idol and a role model to fans.

What can we learn from the limitless interviews, videos and posts from the 28-year-old mega-star from the past decade?

From confidence to careers, acceptance to anxiousness – Jade has got you covered!

So let's dive into the lessons to be learnt from none other than Jade Thirwall...

Jade wants you to be your own biggest supporter

You can be your own cheerleader!

There's nothing quite like being your own number one supporter and Jade certainly knows this! In June she took a moment to appreciate her success and count her lucky stars with fans.

The South Shields star took to Instagram to gush over her own discography with Little Mix ladies, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards.

She wrote: "Spent the day listening to the whole LM catalogue cos I’m a self-loving nerd and I can confirm it truly is bop after bop fight me."

Let's take a leaf out of Miss Thirwalls book and become self-loving nerds too!

If you don't love your art, how do you expect anyone else to?

Celebrate your success!

This one is in the same vein, love yourself, love your work and be proud to show it off!

In an interview with Roman Kemp the 'Kiss My (Uh Oh)' singer revealed that she has a wall adorned with her plaques and awards in her flat – jealous!

"I've got a very egotistical corridor with all me plaques on."

Her hallway is decked out with plaques certifying her albums platinum, now that's one way of celebrating your accomplishments!

The witty star commented on it in the most hilarious way: "So, um yeah, basically when people use my loo – they get to see all my success."

Jade Thirwall on the importance of me-time...

We can only imagine the hectic schedules of the Mixer girls, Jade makes a point of making sure she checks in with herself and gets that all-important time in her own company.

In an interview with this publication, the star got candid about her time off, she said: "When I’m not touring and I’m just in my apartment on my own, I tend to just watch Netflix.

"I smash through a series in one day and don’t move from the sofa, eating whatever I want!"

If it's good enough for Jade... then it's good enough for us!

Don't forget to laugh at yourself...

She can poke fun at herself like nobody's business.

Jade is well-known by fans as being the witty and hilarious one of the mega-successful girl group, in the past year (like most of us) she got really into using TikTok – and we couldn't be more thankful!

Amidst the media storm that surrounded the multiple Little Mix pregnancies, Jade also got caught up in the baby mania.

As questions whirl around whether the musician will join BFF's Leigh-Anne and Perrie in motherhood, Jade only had one response – and it was a funny one.

She hopped on the hilarious 'Nobody' TikTok trend to make light of all the constant mum-related questions she'd been experiencing for months.

Be on the journey to your best self

Jade Thirwall is known for being a passionate and vocal ally to the LGBTQ+ community, she frequently gets involved with Pride and has also been a celebrated judge on RuPaul's Drage Race UK.

In June, she guest-wrote for Metro about how we can all be better allies to the queer community – let this be a lesson on how we can all hold ourselves accountable and constantly strive to be the best versions of ourselves.

She wrote: "It would be wrong of me to benefit from the community as a musician without actually standing up and doing what I can to support."

