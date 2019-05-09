Worksop Wilko Staff Support Industrial Action

Workers at two distribution centres run by high street retail chain Wilko have backed industrial action in a dispute over weekend working.

Members of the GMB union at Magor, SE Wales, and Worksop in Nottinghamshire will now be balloted for strikes.

The union says the 2,000 employees face having to work at weekends because of rota changes.

National officer Gary Carter said: "More than 90% of our members are so angry they are willing to walk out - that shows the strength of feeling amongst staff.

"The new rotas are brutal. Wilko bosses have given no consideration to work/life balance.

"Many people need consecutive rest days and time with their families.

"People feel they're being forced out of the job after many years of loyal service.

"We've offered several alternatives to these enforced rota changes but management don't seem to be listening.

"Members now feel they have no option but to take part in a strike ballot."

A Wilko spokesman said: "Our customers are hard-working families that shop seven days a week. For several years now, team members in our distribution centres have worked weekends in response to customer need.

"This is already part of their existing contract of employment and our current discussions are about making this a more regular working pattern.

"We are incredibly disappointed to hear the GMB talk about taking a more disruptive course of action. We understand this topic is as important to our team members as it is to our customers.

"We are continuing to talk to our team members and their representatives about creating rotas which meet the needs of our customers while enabling a work/life balance."