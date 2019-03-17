Two Teens Hurt in Derbyshire Knife Attack
17 March 2019, 09:04 | Updated: 17 March 2019, 09:05
Two 17 year old boys have been treated for minor knife wound injuries after an assault in Derbyshire.
The teenagers were attacked on Saturday 16 March in Buxton when a group of young people were in the multi-story car park in Pavilion Gardens.
It happened around 9pm and it's believed a number of people filmed the attack.
Police are urging anyone who has footage to come forward with information.
It comes after Derbyshire Police force took part in a week long national knife crime operation following a spate of fatal knife attacks across the country.