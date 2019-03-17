Two Teens Hurt in Derbyshire Knife Attack

Two 17 year old boys have been treated for minor knife wound injuries after an assault in Derbyshire.

The teenagers were attacked on Saturday 16 March in Buxton when a group of young people were in the multi-story car park in Pavilion Gardens.

It happened around 9pm and it's believed a number of people filmed the attack.

Police are urging anyone who has footage to come forward with information.

It comes after Derbyshire Police force took part in a week long national knife crime operation following a spate of fatal knife attacks across the country.