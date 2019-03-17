Two Teens Hurt in Derbyshire Knife Attack

17 March 2019, 09:04 | Updated: 17 March 2019, 09:05

knife man

Two 17 year old boys have been treated for minor knife wound injuries after an assault in Derbyshire.

The teenagers were attacked on Saturday 16 March in Buxton when a group of young people were in the multi-story car park in Pavilion Gardens.

It happened around 9pm and it's believed a number of people filmed the attack.

Police are urging anyone who has footage to come forward with information.

It comes after Derbyshire Police force took part in a week long national knife crime operation following a spate of fatal knife attacks across the country.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Isaac Carew plays Capital Tagged

WATCH: Isaac Carew Scrolls Through Photos YOU Tagged Him In

News

Love Island's Mike Thalassitis has been found dead in Essex.

Love Island's Mike Thalassitis Found Dead Aged 26

TV & Film

Troye Sivan takes our brand new quiz - 'Quizface'

WATCH: Troye Sivan Plays The Weirdest Quiz On The Internet: 'Quizface'

Troye Sivan

Here's everything you need to know about James Charles.

Who Is James Charles? The Age, Friends And Everything You Need To Know About The Instagram Make-Up Star

News

Queer Eye's Tan France rates celebrity glow-ups

WATCH: Queer Eye's Tan France Rates Harry Styles, Shawn Mendes & Ariana Grande's Glow-Ups

TV & Film