Two Charged After Leicester Raid

9 May 2019, 14:22 | Updated: 9 May 2019, 14:27

police notepad

Two people have been charged after officers executed a drugs warrant in Leicester on Friday 3rd May.

A Misuse of Drugs Act warrant was executed at the property in Paton Street and seven men were arrested during the operation.

Sebastian Bienias, 30, of Paton Street, Leicester, was charged with possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs. Daniel Perzanowski, 29, of no fixed address, was charged with possession of class B drugs and possession of a bladed article. They appeared at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 7th May.

Four other men, aged, 23, 24, 31 and 35, and a woman, 21, who were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, have since been released pending further enquiries.

