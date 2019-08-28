Twinlakes to remain shut for second day

Twinlakes. Picture: Twinlakes

Twinlakes Park in Leicestershire is to remain shut for a second day.

It's after reports of a robbery and fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police are still looking into what happened and told Capital they had been called to Melton Spinney Road near the A607 just before 5am to calls that a man had been threatened with a crowbar.

No arrests have been made and the man was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The park have released a full statement on Facebook.

"We can confirm that Twinlakes Park is closed tomorrow (Wednesday 28th August) following a robbery in the early hours of Tuesday 27th August.

We are working hard to put right fire damage to our offices and hope to reopen on Thursday 29th August.

We apologise for any disappointment and inconvenience this may cause, particularly for people we know made the journey to spend the day with us.

We confirm that full refunds will be available or you can choose an alternative future date or you may visit our sister park; Wheelgate Park with pre-booked tickets.

We are greatly relieved that no one was seriously hurt in the incident which is now under police investigation and we are supporting our heroic security colleague who was on duty last night.

We would like to thank all the emergency services who were on the scene.

We look forward to welcoming visitors back to the park very soon and in the meantime ask the public to check our website and Facebook page to confirm details of our reopening before travelling to the park.

Unfortunately, our phone lines have been destroyed as a result of the incident so please don’t try to call us until we are back up and running as normal."