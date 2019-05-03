Three Arrested In Leicester Drug Raid
3 May 2019, 16:44 | Updated: 3 May 2019, 16:47
More than 100 cannabis plants have been recovered – and three people have been arrested – after police raided and address in Ruby Street, Leicester.
Information was passed to police from members of the community that there may be a cannabis grow inside disused commercial premises.
A 48-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman, both from Stoney Stanton, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of cannabis. A 42-year-old man from Countesthorpe was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of cannabis.
Sergeant Spencer Dyer, from the West Leicester neighbourhood policing team, said: “Cannabis is a class B drug and is illegal – we take reports of it being grown seriously.