Three Arrested In Leicester Drug Raid

More than 100 cannabis plants have been recovered – and three people have been arrested – after police raided and address in Ruby Street, Leicester.

Information was passed to police from members of the community that there may be a cannabis grow inside disused commercial premises.



A 48-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman, both from Stoney Stanton, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of cannabis. A 42-year-old man from Countesthorpe was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of cannabis.



Sergeant Spencer Dyer, from the West Leicester neighbourhood policing team, said: “Cannabis is a class B drug and is illegal – we take reports of it being grown seriously.