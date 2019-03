Teens Charged After Nottingham Stabbing

A 16 and 17 year old have been charged after a man was stabbed in Nottingham.

It's after police were called to an address in Southfield Road in Radford.

The charges relate to a report of a 20-year-old man who was stabbed in the eye.

It's after he was approached by two suspects during an incident in Southfield Road at about 9.45pm on Monday 25th Mar