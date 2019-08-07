Teenager Jailed For Carrying Gun In Market Harborough

7 August 2019, 11:03 | Updated: 7 August 2019, 11:12

Handcuffs 244

A teenager who threatened a man with a gun, during a Saturday night out in Market Harborough, has been jailed.

It happened in the early hours of 16 March when a fight had broken out, between a group of people, outside a pub in the town centre.

A topless man had been seen hitting another man, knocking him to the ground, before proceeding to kick him several times as he lay motionless on the floor.

A man and a woman, who witnessed the assault, intervened and were both punched in the face by the topless man.

A fourth man, Matteo Heathcote, approached one of the victims showing him the handle of a gun tucked into his waistband.

He then pulled the gun out and threatened the victim with violence before leaving the scene, running off towards the pub car park.

Heathcote, of Cromwell Crescent in Market Harborough, was arrested, a short while after the incident, in nearby Welland Park Road.

The 18-year-old appeared at Leicester Crown Court where he admitted possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He was sentenced to six months imprisonment.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Here's everything you need to know about Halsey and YUNGBLUD's relationship.

Halsey & YUNGBLUD's Relationship History - Here's How Long The '11 Minutes' Duo Have Been Dating
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello look 'happily in love' according to a body language expert

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello’s Affections Decoded By Body Language Expert: ‘They’re Happily In Love’

Shawn Mendes

Mabel confirms she's single as Josh Denzel spotted liking her Instagram pics

Mabel Confirms She's Single As Josh Denzel Spotted Liking Her Instagram Pics
Kylie Jenner was spotted jetting off with a huge white dress

Kylie Jenner Spotted Jetting Off With A Wedding Dress Ahead Of Her 22nd Birthday Celebrations On Italian Coast

News

Jesy Nelson shared a statement about crying

Jesy Nelson Pens Emotional Statement About Why It's Okay To Cry

Little Mix