Teenager Jailed For Carrying Gun In Market Harborough

A teenager who threatened a man with a gun, during a Saturday night out in Market Harborough, has been jailed.

It happened in the early hours of 16 March when a fight had broken out, between a group of people, outside a pub in the town centre.

A topless man had been seen hitting another man, knocking him to the ground, before proceeding to kick him several times as he lay motionless on the floor.

A man and a woman, who witnessed the assault, intervened and were both punched in the face by the topless man.

A fourth man, Matteo Heathcote, approached one of the victims showing him the handle of a gun tucked into his waistband.

He then pulled the gun out and threatened the victim with violence before leaving the scene, running off towards the pub car park.

Heathcote, of Cromwell Crescent in Market Harborough, was arrested, a short while after the incident, in nearby Welland Park Road.

The 18-year-old appeared at Leicester Crown Court where he admitted possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He was sentenced to six months imprisonment.