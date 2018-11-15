Teenage boy critical after attack

Officers are investigating a serious assault on a teenager in Derbyshire.

On Tuesday, November 13 at 9.40pm Police were called to an address in Middleton-by-Wirksworth to reports that a boy had suffered a head injury.

On police and ambulance arrival the boy reported that he had been assaulted with a baseball bat earlier that evening in Millennium Gardens.

The boy was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Detective Sergeant Toby Fawcett-Greaves said: "I am appealing to anyone who was in the area of Millennium Gardens in Middleton-by-Wirksworth on the evening of Tuesday, November 13 to contact us.

"This is a serious assault where the victim remains in a life threatening condition.