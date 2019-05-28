Teen Charged After Being Found With A Knife And Drugs In Nottingham

28 May 2019, 15:48 | Updated: 28 May 2019, 15:50

Police generic

An 18-year-old man has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker and possession of a bladed article and cannabis.

It comes after undercover officers, working on Operation Relentless in Nottingham City Centre, stopped and searched two men after smelling cannabis in Maid Marian Way on the morning of May 24th.

Officers recovered a lock knife and cannabis and one officer suffered minor injuries to his elbows and knees as a result of a struggle while carrying out the arrest.

Tyrone Muir, of Ainsley Road, Aspley, was charged in connection with the incident and bailed to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on 20 June.

Operation Relentless is an ongoing operation to tackle drugs and anti-social behaviour in the city centre.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Yewande Biala is heading into the Love Island 2019 villa

Who Is Yewande Biala? Love Island 2019 Contestant And Scientist From Dublin

TV & Film

Dani Dyer has confirmed her relationship with new boyfriend Sammy Kimmence

Who Is Dani Dyer's New Boyfriend Sammy Kimmence And How Did He Meet The Love Island Star?

TV & Film

Miley Cyrus denied about "beef" between her and her Disney Channel co-stars

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Squashes "Beef" Rumours Between Her, Selena Gomez And Demi Lovato
Love Island 2019 returns on June 3

Love Island 2019: 8 Cliché Things That’ll Happen In The First Episode

TV & Film

Perrie Edwards posts 'inappropriate' comment on video of her boyfriend

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Posts 'Inappropriate' Comment About Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Little Mix