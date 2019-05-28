Teen Charged After Being Found With A Knife And Drugs In Nottingham

An 18-year-old man has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker and possession of a bladed article and cannabis.

It comes after undercover officers, working on Operation Relentless in Nottingham City Centre, stopped and searched two men after smelling cannabis in Maid Marian Way on the morning of May 24th.

Officers recovered a lock knife and cannabis and one officer suffered minor injuries to his elbows and knees as a result of a struggle while carrying out the arrest.

Tyrone Muir, of Ainsley Road, Aspley, was charged in connection with the incident and bailed to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on 20 June.

Operation Relentless is an ongoing operation to tackle drugs and anti-social behaviour in the city centre.