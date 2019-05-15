Second Arrest Over Bilborough Shooting

Nottinghamshire Police have arrested a second person on connection with the shooting of a 22 year old man in Bilborough.

He being questioned by detectives on suspicion of conspiracy to murder in relation to the incident in which a 22-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound in a vehicle in Brindley Road in Bilborough, on Thursday night.

The victim was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre and has since been discharged.

A 21-year-old man arrested on Sunday has been released on conditional police bail.