Second Arrest Over Bilborough Shooting
15 May 2019, 15:31 | Updated: 15 May 2019, 15:56
Nottinghamshire Police have arrested a second person on connection with the shooting of a 22 year old man in Bilborough.
He being questioned by detectives on suspicion of conspiracy to murder in relation to the incident in which a 22-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound in a vehicle in Brindley Road in Bilborough, on Thursday night.
The victim was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre and has since been discharged.
A 21-year-old man arrested on Sunday has been released on conditional police bail.