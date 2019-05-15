Second Arrest Over Bilborough Shooting

15 May 2019, 15:31 | Updated: 15 May 2019, 15:56

Generic Police Pic

Nottinghamshire Police have arrested a second person on connection with the shooting of a 22 year old man in Bilborough.

He being questioned by detectives on suspicion of conspiracy to murder in relation to the incident in which a 22-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound in a vehicle in Brindley Road in Bilborough, on Thursday night.

The victim was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre and has since been discharged.

A 21-year-old man arrested on Sunday has been released on conditional police bail.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Dani Dyer and ex Sammy Kimmence are officially back together

Dani Dyer Has ‘Love Back In Her Life’ After Confirming Sammy Kimmence Romance

News

Selena Gomez speaks about social media during Cannes 2019

Selena Gomez Brands Social Media 'Terrible' For Her Generation
Shawn Mendes sent Matty Healy a pair of his Calvin Klein pants

Shawn Mendes Mailed The 1975’s Matty Healy His Dirty Calvin Klein Pants Before Asking For A Clip Of His Hair

Shawn Mendes

Logan Paul steps into defend James Charles amid controversy

YouTuber Logan Paul 'Defends' James Charles & Warns People About Labelling Him A 'Predator'

News

Dom Lever and Jessica Rose announce they're expecting a child together

Love Island's Jessica Rose And Dom Lever Announce Pregnancy On Instagram

TV & Film