Search For Missing Man Turns To Murder Probe

Detectives in Derbyshire investigating the disappearance of a pensioner who was last seen two weeks ago have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

Graham Snell was reported missing on Sunday, but was last seen alive in Chesterfield town centre on June 19, Derbyshire Police said.

After making inquiries around the 71-year-old's home in Marsden Street, officers have since made two arrests in connection with his disappearance.

A 29-year-old man, from Chesterfield, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody, the force said.

A second man, 31, also from Chesterfield, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police said information had come to light which had allowed them to change their inquiries from one of a missing person to murder.

Officers have also been conducting inquiries in Oakamoor Close and have warned residents there will be an increased police presence in the area.

Police have asked anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or out of the ordinary between June 19 and June 30 to come forward.