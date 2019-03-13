Re-Appeal After Leicester Taxi Driver Left Blind

A Leicestershire taxi driver, who was left blind in one eye after being attacked, says he's been left unable to work and provide for his family.

39 year old Sujan Pal was assaulted outside of the Rose and Crown pub in Houghton on the Hill - on Christmas DAy - by a man who he'd refused to pick up.

After refusing the man access to the vehicle, Sujan was punched in the face, causing serious damage to his left eye socket.

He has been left completely blind in the eye and has had to leave his job as a taxi driver as a result of his horrific injury.

Officers believe a number of people were in the area at the time but despite an appeal shortly after it happened many people who may have witnessed it have still not come forward.

The victim, Sujan Pal, said: "All I want is to see out of my eye again. I am very worried about what the future holds. I need my vision to work and support my family. I have been a taxi driver for 12 years in Leicester, London and Vienna, this is the first time anything like this has ever happened to me.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and released pending further enquiries.