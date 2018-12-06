Prison Secretary Passed Drugs & Phones To Inmates

A Derby woman who worked at a Nottinghamshire prison has been jailed for conveying cannabis, spice and mobile phones to inmates.

Rachel Taylor was employed as an administration assistant in the psychology department at HMP Lowdham Grange in March 2016.

Three months later suspicion began to arise among her colleagues that she was engaging in inappropriate relationships with prisoners.

In December that year a search of the prisoners’ cell led to the recovery of mobile phone parts and drugs.

More significantly, a diary was also discovered.

On examination by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) it was found to contain vital evidence of Taylor’s involvement in a much wider plot to traffic cannabis, spice and phones over a seven-month period into the Category B prison, which houses men sentenced to at least four years in jail with more than 12 months left to serve.

On Monday 3 and 5 December 2018 Rachel Taylor, aged 24, formerly of Merrill Way in Derby was sentenced to two-and-a-half-years in jail for possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, conspiracy to supply Class B drugs, conspiracy to convey mobile phones and Class B drugs into prison and possession of criminal property.