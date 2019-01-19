Police Treating Leicester House Fire As Arson

19 January 2019, 06:32 | Updated: 19 January 2019, 06:35

Leicester CCTV Meadowsweet Rd fire

A house fire in Leicester is being treated as arson

Enquiries with the fire service and investigations into CCTV have confirmed a man approached the house before petrol was poured on the 

door and set alight.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they'd like to speak to in connection with the fire

 

 

The fire caused a small amount of damage to the door before the residents managed to put it out.

A black saloon car was also seen close the address, which police believe may be linked.

Detective Constable Matthew Garside, the investigating officer, said: "The family are understandably upset and extremely lucky that those 

inside didn’t sustain any injury.

"This was a dangerous act which could have had far worse consequences and a different outcome had the fire had spread further within the 

property.

"There is a possibility that the man responsible sustained burns to his face and this is something I would ask people to be aware of. Has a 

work colleague turned up with such injuries which were not easily explained or perhaps you have seen a neighbour with facial burns which 

have made you suspicious? If you have any information which could help our investigation, please contact us."

