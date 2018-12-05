Police target suspected robbers in Leicester

An operation to tackle an increase in robberies within Leicester city centre has been hailed a success by police.

Durning a month long operation fourteen suspects were arrested for a variety of offences including robbery, possession of drugs and a recall to prison.

In addition, officers seized nine knives and a quantity of what’s believed to be Class A and Class B drugs.

Officers also carried out high visibility patrols and were assisted by a drugs dog in a bid to deter and disrupt further criminal activity. Reports of robberies during the operation have gone from a peak of 10 offences a week at the beginning, to none.