Police Release CCTV Image After Derby Park Attack

Police have released a photo of two people want to speak to after an 18 year old was slapped round the face after getting in to an argument in Derby's Arboretum park.



The assault is reported to have happened at around 9.20pm on Friday, June 21 after a verbal altercation between the victim, her friend and a group of people.

Derbyshire Police say that the victim was then further assaulted by a number of women in the group.



The victim sustained minor injuries in the assault.