Police Name Warwick Avenue Crash Victim

8 October 2018, 17:11 | Updated: 8 October 2018, 17:13

Police Car

A driver who died in a collision in Warwick Avenue yesterday has been named as 23-year-old Barnaby Parkes.

Barnaby, from Allestree, died after his silver Volvo C30 left the road and collided with a tree at about 4.30pm.

We are issuing a photo of Barnaby, which has been provided to us by his family.

His parents, Martin and Patricia, would like to thank everyone who has contacted them to offer their sympathies and said the outpouring of support had made them realise just how popular Barnaby was.

Our collision investigation unit is also asking for any witnesses who may have seen the vehicle prior to the incident to get in touch.

In particular, they want to hear from anyone with dashcam footage.

If you can help, call Sergeant Scott Riley on 101.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Netflix is planning to release three new versions of 'The Circle'

Netflix Snaps Up ‘The Circle’ And Plan To Release Three Versions Of The Series

News

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are two BFF's who can talk just using a 'look'

5 Signs You & Your Bestie Can Communicate Using Facial Expression
Kylie Jenner revealed she's been thinking about baby names for her second child in a Snapchat Q&A

Kylie Jenner Surprises Fans & Reveals Details About Second Baby On Snapchat
Harry Styles prayer candle

A Harry Styles Prayer Candle Exists & Here's How You Can Get One
Ariana Grande explains the reason for her pet pig, illegal in NY to a fan

Ariana Grande Justifies Reason For Her Illegal Pet Pig After Being Called Out On Twitter