Police Name Warwick Avenue Crash Victim

A driver who died in a collision in Warwick Avenue yesterday has been named as 23-year-old Barnaby Parkes.

Barnaby, from Allestree, died after his silver Volvo C30 left the road and collided with a tree at about 4.30pm.

We are issuing a photo of Barnaby, which has been provided to us by his family.

His parents, Martin and Patricia, would like to thank everyone who has contacted them to offer their sympathies and said the outpouring of support had made them realise just how popular Barnaby was.

Our collision investigation unit is also asking for any witnesses who may have seen the vehicle prior to the incident to get in touch.

In particular, they want to hear from anyone with dashcam footage.

If you can help, call Sergeant Scott Riley on 101.