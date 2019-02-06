Police Name Leicestershire Crash Victim

On Air Now
6 February 2019, 16:21 | Updated: 6 February 2019, 16:22
A man killed in a car crash near Charnwood has been named as 57 year old Billie Kitchener, from Thrussington.
He died after his silver VW, collided with a Range Rover along Seagrave Road, just before half 8 on Monday night.
A woman in her 40s, who was driving the Range Rover vehicle, was taken to the Queens Medical Centre, Nottingham.
She has since been discharged.
Detective Constable Seamus Burns said: “We are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the collision".