Police Name Leicestershire Crash Victim

A man killed in a car crash near Charnwood has been named as 57 year old Billie Kitchener, from Thrussington.

He died after his silver VW, collided with a Range Rover along Seagrave Road, just before half 8 on Monday night.

A woman in her 40s, who was driving the Range Rover vehicle, was taken to the Queens Medical Centre, Nottingham.

She has since been discharged.

Detective Constable Seamus Burns said: “We are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the collision".