Police Hunt Wanted Prisoner

16 May 2019, 15:39 | Updated: 16 May 2019, 15:41

Stephen Archer

Derbyshire Police have released a photo of a man they want to find after he went on the run from prison.

Stephen Archer, who is 48, absconded from Sudbury open prison on Wednesday, May 15th.

He is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall and of slight build. He has a shaved head, blue eyes and has a cross tattoo on the inside of his right forearm and a dagger tattoo on his left forearm.

Archer is believed to have links to both Nottingham and Lancashire.

Members of the public are asked not to approach Archer, but to dial 999 immediately if they see him.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Taylor Swift washes her legs when she shaves them

Taylor Swift Explaining How She Washes Her Legs Has Divided The Internet

Taylor Swift

Dani Dyer and ex Sammy Kimmence are officially back together

Dani Dyer Has ‘Love Back In Her Life’ After Confirming Sammy Kimmence Romance

News

Selena Gomez speaks about social media during Cannes 2019

Selena Gomez Brands Social Media 'Terrible' For Her Generation
Shawn Mendes sent Matty Healy a pair of his Calvin Klein pants

Shawn Mendes Mailed The 1975’s Matty Healy His Dirty Calvin Klein Pants Before Asking For A Clip Of His Hair

Shawn Mendes

Logan Paul steps into defend James Charles amid controversy

YouTuber Logan Paul 'Defends' James Charles & Warns People About Labelling Him A 'Predator'

News