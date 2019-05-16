Police Hunt Wanted Prisoner

Derbyshire Police have released a photo of a man they want to find after he went on the run from prison.

Stephen Archer, who is 48, absconded from Sudbury open prison on Wednesday, May 15th.

He is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall and of slight build. He has a shaved head, blue eyes and has a cross tattoo on the inside of his right forearm and a dagger tattoo on his left forearm.

Archer is believed to have links to both Nottingham and Lancashire.

Members of the public are asked not to approach Archer, but to dial 999 immediately if they see him.