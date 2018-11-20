Police hunt suspected armed attackers

20 November 2018, 18:38 | Updated: 20 November 2018, 18:47

Police

Leicestershire Police were called Harrison Road at around 6pm on Saturday 17 November after receiving a report that a car was being damaged by a gang armed with baseball bats.

The driver of the vehicle involved, a blue BMW 116 I Sport, sustained minor injuries to his fingers and arm when he was hit by one of the group as he got out of the car and ran inside a nearby address. 

A woman, 24, who came out of a property on Harrison Road having heard the commotion, sustained injuries to her face and arm during the incident.

Both victims were taken to the Leicester Royal Infirmary for treatment and have since been discharged.

Sergeant Jo Harland, Deputy NPA Commander for Keyham Lane, said: “This was a frightening experience for both victims and they have been left understandably shaken by their ordeal.

No arrests have yet been made.

