Police Crackdown On Knife And Drug Crime In Mansfield

Officers used a mobile metal-detecting knife arch, moving it around key locations, in a bid to identify individuals in possession of knives.

Weapons searches were also carried out, a passive drugs dog was used to identify suspects and CCTV was used to monitor any suspicious activity in both areas as part of our operations.

Inspector Nick Butler, Mansfield District Commander, said: "Mansfield has not seen a significant increase in weapon-enabled or knife crime but unfortunately these types of incidents do still occur.

"We take every report of violence seriously and we will be robust in our efforts to prevent these types of offences from occurring.

"Nottinghamshire Police and its partners work hard to steer people away from carrying knives, through engagement and education.

"In March this year we held a highly successful knife amnesty that removed 635 weapons from circulation in just one week and we use a range of other tactics throughout the year, from test purchase operations and weapons sweeps in public places, to ensure we are doing everything we can to tackle the issue."

Andy Abrahams, Executive Mayor of Mansfield, said: "We are pleased to support the local police operation targeting knife crime and helping to keep Mansfield a safe and welcoming destination.



PHOTO: Mansfield District Commander Nick Butler and PC Louise Martin with the knife arch.