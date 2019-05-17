Nottinghamshire Men Charged With Kidnap And Robbery

Two men have been remanded in custody by Nottinghamshire Police - after being charged with kidnap and robbery.

The 44-year-old victim was forced in to a car by a gang armed with hammers and a on Outram Street in Sutton-in-Ashfield - late on Sunday morning.

He was threatened and forced into the back of his car before being driven round for a number of hours and held against his will.

He was later released but his car was stolen.

The vehicle was later recovered outside King's Mill Hospital.