Nottinghamshire Men Charged With Kidnap And Robbery

17 May 2019, 14:26 | Updated: 17 May 2019, 14:29

police generic

Two men have been remanded in custody by Nottinghamshire Police - after being charged with kidnap and robbery.

The 44-year-old victim was forced in to a car by a gang armed with hammers and a on Outram Street in Sutton-in-Ashfield - late on Sunday morning.

He was threatened and forced into the back of his car before being driven round for a number of hours and held against his will.

He was later released but his car was stolen.

The vehicle was later recovered outside King's Mill Hospital.

