Nottinghamshire Man Jailed For Murder

29 March 2019, 18:21 | Updated: 29 March 2019, 18:23

Stuart Hall

A man's been jailed for life for murdering his ex grilfriend in Nottinghamshire.

Stuart Hall, strangled his former partner Clarissa-Charlene Faith following an argument - last July

The 48 year old of Bracken Way, Harworth, will have to serve a minimum of 14 years behind bars.

Following sentencing, Clarissa’s father said: “Clarissa is now only memories to those of us that knew and loved her. Hopefully we will be allowed to pass those memories to Clarissa’s daughter, our granddaughter, as she grows.

“Stuart Hall created a nightmare for our family, the effects of which will ripple through our lives forever.

Detective Inspector Chris Marriott said: "Stuart Hall not only took away Clarissa’s life, he also deprived her daughter of her mother as she grows up. I sincerely hope that yesterday’s sentence brings her family some comfort and allows them to start re-building their lives.”

