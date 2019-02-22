Nottingham Muslim Convert Jailed Over Social Media Post

22 February 2019, 14:10 | Updated: 22 February 2019, 14:13

Hamza

A Nottinghamshire man has been jailed for using social media to encourage others to commit terrorism.


It's after a post put on Facebook by Muhammad Hamza Siddiq, also known as Andrew Paul Calladine - in Auust 2016.

The 37 year old has today been jaile for four-and-a-half years.

On his release he'll also be the subject of monitoring for ten years.

In the post he referred to the struggle of jihad as an obligation that ‘is not limited to defensive operations’.

The post was liked 67 times and led to an investigation by regional Counter-Terrorism officers.

Detective Inspector Jon Scurr, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Special Branch, said: "Let’s put this case into context. The Facebook post made by Hamza Siddiq was published just months after many people, young and old, lost their lives in UK terror attacks in both London and Manchester.

"The statement was inflammatory and inciting. It was certainly a statement that could have been interpreted by some as an encouragement to plan and carry out violent acts of terrorism

