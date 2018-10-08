Neighbours Saved By Smoke Alarm In Derby House Fire

At 0559 hours on Sunday 7 October 2018, firefighters from Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire attended a serious house fire at a mid-terraced property on Mitchell Terrace, Ilkeston.

On arrival firefighters were faced with a well-developed fire and despite being able to save the structure of neighbouring properties, they were unable to save the house of origin.

Due to the severity of the fire, firefighters withdrew from the property and began firefighting from the roof space of neighbouring houses, to prevent fire spread.



Because of the dangerous structure of the building, Fire Investigators have encountered difficulties gaining access to the original property; however investigators have been able to determine that the most probable cause of the fire was accidental, but the actual cause may remain unknown.

Speaking following the fire investigation, Station Manager Michael Haslam said: "This has been a devastating fire and despite the loss of property and possessions, thankfully no one suffered any long term injury or worse, thanks to working smoke alarms.

"The neighbouring property was fitted with smoke alarms, which alerted occupants to the fire and allowed them to evacuate safely."

Firefighters from Ilkeston Fire Station will be on Mitchell Terrace, Frederick Avenue, Longfield Lane and Corporation Road over the coming week speaking to residents about fire safety in the home.

