Men Released After Shots Fired In Aspley
15 December 2018, 08:28 | Updated: 15 December 2018, 08:31
Men arrested over Aspley firearms discharge are bailed.
Three men arrested in connection with a firearms discharge in Aspley on Thursday 13th December have been released on conditional bail.
The men, aged 46, 36 and 36, were all held on Thursday following a report of gunshots in Aspley.
Armed officers were called to Minver Crescent at 12.15pm - although there were no reports of any injuries.
All three have been bailed until 8 January 2019.
