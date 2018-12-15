Men Released After Shots Fired In Aspley

15 December 2018, 08:28 | Updated: 15 December 2018, 08:31

Men arrested over Aspley firearms discharge are bailed.

Three men arrested in connection with a firearms discharge in Aspley on Thursday 13th December have been released on conditional bail.

The men, aged 46, 36 and 36, were all held on Thursday following a report of gunshots in Aspley.

Armed officers were called to Minver Crescent at 12.15pm - although there were no reports of any injuries.

All three have been bailed until 8 January 2019.

 

