Masked Raiders Target Worksop Home

23 January 2019, 13:27 | Updated: 23 January 2019, 14:40

Police appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following an aggravated burglary at a home in Worksop which happened during the early hours of Wednesday 23 January.

Four men, who had their faces covered, broke into a house in Bristol Mews just before 1.30am.

Two occupants, a man and a woman, who had been asleep, were assaulted in the attack.

Both were taken to hospital for treatment for head injuries and have since been discharged.

The offenders attempted to steal a car from the victims’ drive but fled empty handed.

