Man Threatened With Knife During Robbery In Derby

Police are appealing for information following a robbery near Bridge Street in Derby.



We are appealing for information following a robbery near Bridge Street in Derby.

The incident happened on Monday, September 17 at around 2am on the alleyway leading to Parker Close from Bridge Street.

The 18-year-old reported to officers that he had been approached by a man wearing a grey hoodie, who had demanded his mobile phone. When he refused, the man threatened him with a knife.

The teenager offered his wallet instead, and turned to run in the direction of Parker Close. He tripped and fell before making his way home.

On arriving home, he discovered his mobile phone was missing.

The man is described as being white, in his early 20s and between 5ft 8ins and 6ft tall.

If you have any information which may assist with our enquiries, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.

Please quote the reference number 18000444054 and the name of the officer in the case, DC Clare Larkworthy, in any correspondence.