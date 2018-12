Man Stabbed After Arnold Crash

Police are investigating after a driver involved in a crash in Arnold was stabbed in his leg.

Emergency services were called to Coppice Road at 6.10pm on Friday 14 December 2018 following the collision involving two cars.

One of the drivers, a man in his 40s, had suffered a stab wound to his leg and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives say they have recovered a knife.