Man Jailed For Christmas Burglary After DNA Match

A burglar who broke into a flat above a pub in Nottingham - over Christmas - has been locked up.

Adrian Perry, 50, of Sandon Street, Nottingham, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday 21 February for sentencing having pleaded guilty to burglary.

He's been jailed for for two years and four months (876 days).

Perry smashed a window to get into the flat, above the Dragon pub in Long Row, and stole a quantity of cash from the property.

The victim, who had left the flat at 10pm on Christmas Eve to celebrate Christmas with family and friends, returned home at 3.30pm on Christmas Day to find it had been ransacked.

Blood samples found at the flat were analysed and the results were a DNA match for Perry.